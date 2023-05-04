Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Belapatfalvai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Belapatfalvai jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
3 room house in Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 140,021
Cottage in Monosbel, Hungary
Cottage
Monosbel, Hungary
380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 111,300
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
House 7 bathrooms in Bekoelce, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Bekoelce, Hungary
7 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 297,549

Properties features in Belapatfalvai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
