  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekesi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bekesi jaras, Hungary

Bekes
1
Mezobereny
1
10 properties total found
2 room house in Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 24,503
2 room house in Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroestarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 25,030
4 room house in Kamut, Hungary
4 room house
Kamut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m²
€ 46,898
4 room house in Mezobereny, Hungary
4 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 39,494
6 room house in Kamut, Hungary
6 room house
Kamut, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 211 m²
€ 46,107
4 room house in Kamut, Hungary
4 room house
Kamut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 115,927
3 room house in Kamut, Hungary
3 room house
Kamut, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 92,214
House in Kamut, Hungary
House
Kamut, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 21,868
6 room house in Kamut, Hungary
6 room house
Kamut, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 79,041
4 room house in Bekes, Hungary
4 room house
Bekes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 23,712

Properties features in Bekesi jaras, Hungary

