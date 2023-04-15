Houses for sale in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

Hungary
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 39,494
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 164,336
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
139 m²
€ 47,446
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
€ 26,241
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
€ 148,168
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 73,951
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 33,132
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
144 m²
€ 92,506
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
138 m²
€ 117,951
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 68,650
House
Doboz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
16 m²
€ 17,229
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
€ 51,686
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 145,782
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 27,805
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 72,891
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 68,915
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
€ 145,782
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
€ 29,024
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 98,072
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
€ 8,747
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
247 m²
€ 453,251
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 177,589
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 73,951
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 18,289
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 39,759
8 room house
Doboz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
€ 119,011
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 97,807
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 52,747
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
€ 79,253
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
90 m²
€ 0
Show next 30 properties
