Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekescsabai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

Bekescsaba
29
Ujkigyos
4
House To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,494
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 164,336
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 47,446
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 26,241
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 148,168
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 73,951
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 33,132
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 92,506
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 117,951
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 68,650
Housein Doboz, Hungary
House
Doboz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 16 m²
€ 17,229
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 51,686
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 145,782
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 27,805
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 72,891
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 68,915
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 145,782
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 29,024
7 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 98,072
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 8,747
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 247 m²
€ 453,251
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 177,589
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 73,951
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 18,289
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 39,759
8 room housein Doboz, Hungary
8 room house
Doboz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m²
€ 119,011
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 97,807
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,747
5 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 79,253
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
90 m²
€ 0

Properties features in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir