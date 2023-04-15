Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekescsabai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

Bekescsaba
37
Ujkigyos
4
43 properties total found
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 164,336
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,494
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 47,446
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 26,241
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 64,939
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 148,168
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 73,951
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 33,132
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 92,506
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 117,951
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 68,650
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 50,361
Housein Doboz, Hungary
House
Doboz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 16 m²
€ 17,229
3 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 105,758
4 room housein Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 51,686
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 145,782
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 27,805
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 72,891
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 68,915
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 50,335
4 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 272,000
Target price in HUF: 116,850,000 On Andrássy Street, on the 3rd floor of a beautiful old bu…
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 145,782
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 29,024
7 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 98,072
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 8,747
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 247 m²
€ 453,251
3 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 66,000
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 177,589
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 73,951
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 18,289

Properties features in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir