  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekescsabai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bekescsaba, Hungary

4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 164,351
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,497
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 26,243
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 73,958
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 148,181
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 33,135
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 92,514
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 117,962
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 145,795
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 27,807
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 72,898
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 68,922
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 145,795
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 29,027
7 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 98,081
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 8,748
6 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 247 m²
€ 453,291
4 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 177,605
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 73,958
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 18,291
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 39,762
3 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 97,816
2 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,751
5 room housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 79,260
Housein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
90 m²
€ 0
House 1 bathroomin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 bath 107 m² Number of floors 1
€ 97,113
Salesman in Keleti Kert, single-story, 107 nm ones, was being built in 2014, 2 room, indepen…
House 1 bathroomin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,321
On Békéscsaba salesman these 110 nm terraced houses at which American living-room having a k…
House 2 bathroomsin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 bath 195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,136
A modern one selling on Békéscsaba suburb-like area improving in one of the most dynamic one…
House 2 bathroomsin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,313
On Békéscsaba, Csaba Centre's neighbourhood, after all on quiet place, 290 nm ones, two leve…

