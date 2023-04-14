Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Békés, Hungary

Bekescsaba
8
Bekescsabai jaras
8
Gyula
2
Gyulai jaras
2
Bekesi jaras
1
Szarvas
1
Szarvasi jaras
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Szarvas, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 173,868
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 65,535
3 room apartmentin Kamut, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kamut, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 53,230
1 room apartmentin Gyula, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 58,848
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 50,823
4 room apartmentin Gyula, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 133,477
3 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 106,728
2 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 50,796
4 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 272,000
Target price in HUF: 116,850,000 On Andrássy Street, on the 3rd floor of a beautiful old bu…
3 room apartmentin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 66,605
Apartment 1 bathroomin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 bath 107 m²
€ 86,653
In Békéscsaba downtown salesman it 107-nm, 4 room flats. The real estate is gallery duly for…
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 bath 176 m²
€ 77,532
On Békéscsaba, in the downtown salesman it 176 nm ones, living-room + 6 room, multilevel fla…

Properties features in Békés, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir