Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Batonyterenye
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Batonyterenye, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Batonyterenye, Hungary
3 room apartment
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€40,803
1 room apartment in Batonyterenye, Hungary
1 room apartment
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€28,377
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir