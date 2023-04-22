Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bataszek, Hungary

7 properties total found
6 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
6 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 154,130
4 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 39,520
3 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
3 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 60,598
2 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
2 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 31,616
3 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
3 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 82,993
4 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 32,934
4 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 86,945
