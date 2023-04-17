Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Barcsi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Barcsi jaras, Hungary

Barcs
4
House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room housein Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
3 room house
Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 23,834
3 room housein Komlosd, Hungary
3 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 15,800
5 room housein Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 113,813
3 room housein Heresznye, Hungary
3 room house
Heresznye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 18,478
2 room housein Bolho, Hungary
2 room house
Bolho, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 21,397
4 room housein Komlosd, Hungary
4 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 23,834
3 room housein Komlosd, Hungary
3 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 32,135
2 room housein Komlosd, Hungary
2 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 10,685
4 room housein Komlosd, Hungary
4 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 29,190
5 room housein Lakocsa, Hungary
5 room house
Lakocsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 48,203
5 room housein Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 96,406
The detached house shown in the pictures is for sale in a quiet and peaceful area close to t…
3 room housein Belavar, Hungary
3 room house
Belavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 18,746
Housein Bolho, Hungary
House
Bolho, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 3,481
3 room housein Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 44,186
House 7 bathroomsin Barcs, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Barcs, Hungary
7 bath 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,276
On Barcs, one of Somogy county developing settlements, with a central position, more than 30…

Properties features in Barcsi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir