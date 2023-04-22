Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Barcsi jaras
  6. Barcs
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Barcs, Hungary

4 properties total found
5 room house in Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 111,975
5 room house in Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 94,849
The detached house shown in the pictures is for sale in a quiet and peaceful area close to t…
3 room house in Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 43,473
House 7 bathrooms in Barcs, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Barcs, Hungary
7 bath 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,770
On Barcs, one of Somogy county developing settlements, with a central position, more than 30…
