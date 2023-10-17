Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Barcs
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Barcs, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Barcs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€40,109
3 room apartment in Barcs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€68,574
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir