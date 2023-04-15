Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Fonyodi jaras
Balatonlelle
Houses
Houses for sale in Balatonlelle, Hungary
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
180 m²
€ 410,841
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 620,238
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 153,734
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
173 m²
€ 198,529
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
€ 261,878
6 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 397,058
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 1,683,124
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 262,408
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 171,758
3 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 158,770
2 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
45 m²
€ 129,879
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
116 m²
€ 172,023
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
260 m²
€ 495,660
House 5 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
5 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,554
On one of Balatonlelle emphasized parts, onto 350 metres from the coast, close to the centre…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,039
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 196,240
House 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,260
House
Balatonlelle, Hungary
121 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 107,127
Family house selling on Balatonlelle, in his exurban environment. The real estate for more …
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 bath
742 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 306,997
Castle mansion hiding great opportunities selling on Balatonlelle! Onto selling offer on …
House 5 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
5 bath
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,346
Luxury real estate on Balatonlelle for sale. The nearly 1300 nm, three tier houses fulfil al…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 bath
248 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,832
The family house is for sale on the noon coast of Balaton, Balatonlelle, in his quiet exurba…
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,098
On Balatonlelle the McDonalds-től onto a couple minutes of promenade distance a selling fami…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 104,992
Multigeneration family house selling on Balatonlelle. In a quiet street, a landscaped garden…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 83,415
Very much are good at Balatonlelle centre with an opportunity family house salesman! More…
