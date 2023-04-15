Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Fonyodi jaras
Balatonlelle
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Apartment
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 142,867
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 331,059
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 127,228
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 331,059
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 172,023
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 198,529
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 190,577
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 235,107
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 280,697
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 220,264
1 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 151,084
1 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 172,288
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
€ 262,408
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 97,807
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 145,517
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 131,204
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 238,288
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 323,372
In Lelle Resort I offer for sale on the ground floor, a 3-room apartment. Construction was c…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
54 m²
1 Floor
€ 187,631
For sale on the waterfront of Balatonlelle, in BL YACHTCLUB -, a 54 nm - panoramic, 1 upstai…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
33 m²
1 Floor
€ 88,076
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
68 m²
€ 104,221
Now you can buy your Balatonlelle home at a INTRODUCTORY PRICE next to Szent István tér, in …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
54 m²
€ 90,842
Now you can buy your Balatonlelle home at a INTRODUCTORY PRICE next to Szent István tér, in …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
77 m²
€ 127,831
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
107 m²
€ 146,052
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 bath
93 m²
€ 131,362
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
104 m²
€ 136,164
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 bath
91 m²
€ 158,199
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
69 m²
€ 102,936
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
€ 120,909
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
68 m²
€ 103,394
Áron introducing yet now may buy his Balatonlelle home in saint István tér vicinity, from th…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map