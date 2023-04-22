Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Balatonkenese, Hungary

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 126,465
3 room apartment in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 139,375
