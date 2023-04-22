Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonalmadi jaras
  6. Balatonkenese

Residential properties for sale in Balatonkenese, Hungary

11 properties total found
3 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 223,949
3 room apartment in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 126,465
3 room apartment in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 139,375
4 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 368,594
4 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 685,021
4 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 685,021
6 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 363,588
House 1 bathroom in Balatonkenese, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Balatonkenese, Hungary
1 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,604
House 2 bathrooms in Balatonkenese, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonkenese, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,132
House 8 bathrooms in Balatonkenese, Hungary
House 8 bathrooms
Balatonkenese, Hungary
8 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 292,983
House 4 bathrooms in Balatonkenese, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 599,224
Luxury on Balatonkenese! Panorama onto Balaton! Luxurious apartment house fulfilling all cl…
Realting.com
Go