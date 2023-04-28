Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary

16 properties total found
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 669,237
6 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m²
€ 666,827
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 66,683
5 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 267,534
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 152,647
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 187,194
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 147,291
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 635,000
A real rarity on the Balaton coast! A waterfront family house with a wonderful eternal pano…
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 856,966
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 240,352
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 155,325
5 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 214,242
House 4 bathrooms in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,837
On Balatonfűzfő for sale it two level ones, 4 rooms + day guy family house, it with 70 nm ap…
House 2 bathrooms in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 bath 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,538
The property, located in a quiet part of Balatonfűzfő, on an undivided common plot, is compl…
House 2 bathrooms in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,313
On Balatonfűzfő, I offer a beachfront family house for sale. Was founded on the end of the 6…
House 3 bathrooms in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 167,824
On Balatonfűzfő panoramic 2 flat ones 3x bathroomed 3x toilet 250 M2 -es in 2 level parts ce…
