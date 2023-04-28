Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Balatonalmadi jaras
Balatonfuzfo
Houses
Houses for sale in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
House
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 669,237
6 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
€ 666,827
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 66,683
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 267,534
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 152,647
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 187,194
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 147,291
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 635,000
A real rarity on the Balaton coast! A waterfront family house with a wonderful eternal pano…
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 856,966
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
€ 240,352
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 155,325
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 214,242
House 4 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,837
On Balatonfűzfő for sale it two level ones, 4 rooms + day guy family house, it with 70 nm ap…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 95,538
The property, located in a quiet part of Balatonfűzfő, on an undivided common plot, is compl…
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,313
On Balatonfűzfő, I offer a beachfront family house for sale. Was founded on the end of the 6…
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,824
On Balatonfűzfő panoramic 2 flat ones 3x bathroomed 3x toilet 250 M2 -es in 2 level parts ce…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map