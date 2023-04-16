Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Siofoki jaras
  6. Balatonfoeldvar
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary

8 properties total found
House 3 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 662,288
I offer for sale a 1400m2 plot with eternal panorama in Balatonföldvár. The view of the beau…
House 2 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,118
An excellent investment opportunity in the most magical town on the southern shore in Balato…
House 2 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,122
On Balatonföldvár the magaspartron salesman it 210 nm family houses, on 855 nm plots. With…
House 5 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
5 bath 243 m² Number of floors 3
€ 147,827
On Balatonföldvár two-storey, with a cellar providing, heel big house depending on a plot sa…
House 2 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 243,996
LUXURY OF LAKE BALATON FOR SALE FAMILY HOUSE! On Balatonföldvár, with independent, new buil…
House 2 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,168
LUXURY OF LAKE BALATON FOR SALE FAMILY HOUSE! On Balatonföldvár, with independent, new buil…
House 7 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
7 bath 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,774,520
On Balatonföldvár most beautiful part, a patinated one turned into one selling on the waterf…
House 3 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 310 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,706
UNMISSABLE OPPORTUNITY, BALATONFÖLDVÁR VILLA ROW HOUSE SALESMAN! In Balatonföldvár frequent…
