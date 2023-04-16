Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Siofoki jaras
  6. Balatonfoeldvar
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary

23 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 50 m²
€ 88,504
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 66 m²
€ 170,342
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 137,703
Luxury apartments for sale in Balatonföldvár from 32.85 sqm to 133.35 sqm.Cozy homes in a qu…
Apartmentin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
39 m²
€ 75,854
In one of the popular resort towns on the southern shore, in the central part of Balatonföld…
Apartmentin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
53 m²
€ 96,519
A modern appartement with 103 new buildings is looking for his new proprietor in one of the …
Apartmentin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
54 m²
€ 122,805
A modern appartement with 103 new buildings is looking for his new proprietor in one of the …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 90 m²
€ 102,148
ON A BALATONFÖLDVÁR VILLA ROW, FLAT FOR SALE! The ground-floor flat of three level villas…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 56 m²
€ 119,906
For Balatonföldvár western beach near direct one, from the Balaton coast approximately 100 m…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 65 m²
€ 111,007
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 82 m²
€ 126,580
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 75 m²
€ 122,130
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 92 m²
€ 144,376
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath 133 m²
€ 222,237
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 96 m²
€ 177,230
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 62 m²
€ 131,029
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 70 m²
€ 117,681
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 98 m²
€ 155,499
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 91 m²
€ 144,376
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 86 m²
€ 131,029
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 68 m²
€ 111,007
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 106 m²
€ 166,139
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 78 m²
€ 124,355
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath 84 m²
€ 133,253
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
