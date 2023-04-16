Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Siofoki jaras
Balatonfoeldvar
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Apartment
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
50 m²
€ 88,504
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
66 m²
€ 170,342
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 137,703
Luxury apartments for sale in Balatonföldvár from 32.85 sqm to 133.35 sqm.Cozy homes in a qu…
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
39 m²
€ 75,854
In one of the popular resort towns on the southern shore, in the central part of Balatonföld…
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
53 m²
€ 96,519
A modern appartement with 103 new buildings is looking for his new proprietor in one of the …
Apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
54 m²
€ 122,805
A modern appartement with 103 new buildings is looking for his new proprietor in one of the …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
90 m²
€ 102,148
ON A BALATONFÖLDVÁR VILLA ROW, FLAT FOR SALE! The ground-floor flat of three level villas…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
56 m²
€ 119,906
For Balatonföldvár western beach near direct one, from the Balaton coast approximately 100 m…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
65 m²
€ 111,007
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
82 m²
€ 126,580
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
75 m²
€ 122,130
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
€ 144,376
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 bath
133 m²
€ 222,237
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
96 m²
€ 177,230
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
€ 131,029
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
€ 117,681
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
98 m²
€ 155,499
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
€ 144,376
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
86 m²
€ 131,029
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
68 m²
€ 111,007
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
106 m²
€ 166,139
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
78 m²
€ 124,355
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 bath
84 m²
€ 133,253
Luxury flats for sale on Balatonföldvár from 32,85 nms - until 133,35 nms. Intimate homes…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map