Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Balatonalmadi jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary
Balatonalmadi
28
Balatonfuzfo
16
Balatonkenese
9
62 properties total found
8 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
235 m²
€ 468,653
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 669,237
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 372,245
6 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
€ 666,827
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 66,683
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 104,443
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 267,534
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 184,783
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
76 m²
€ 133,633
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 152,647
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 203,262
3 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 227,632
3 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 69,629
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
16 m²
€ 53,560
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
56 m²
€ 160,413
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 240,754
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 187,194
4 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 200,584
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 147,291
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 265,124
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 635,000
A real rarity on the Balaton coast! A waterfront family house with a wonderful eternal pano…
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 106,853
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 856,966
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 128,545
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 669,505
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
€ 240,352
6 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 361,533
In Balatonkenese, 50 meters from the free beach, a two-generation holiday home for sale in i…
8 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
477 m²
€ 1,651,722
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 173,803
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 155,325
