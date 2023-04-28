Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Veszprém
  4. Veszprém
  Houses
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

62 properties total found
8 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 235 m²
€ 468,653
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 669,237
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 372,245
6 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m²
€ 666,827
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 66,683
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 104,443
5 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 267,534
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 184,783
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 133,633
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 152,647
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 203,262
3 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 227,632
3 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 69,629
House in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 16 m²
€ 53,560
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 56 m²
€ 160,413
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 240,754
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 187,194
4 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 200,584
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 147,291
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 265,124
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 635,000
A real rarity on the Balaton coast! A waterfront family house with a wonderful eternal pano…
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 106,853
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 856,966
House in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 128,545
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 669,505
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 240,352
6 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 361,533
In Balatonkenese, 50 meters from the free beach, a two-generation holiday home for sale in i…
8 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 477 m²
€ 1,651,722
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 173,803
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 155,325

Properties features in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

