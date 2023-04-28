Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonalmadi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

Balatonalmadi
42
Balatonfuzfo
29
Balatonkenese
11
93 properties total found
8 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 235 m²
€ 468,653
2 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 254,814
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 232,720
4 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 288,691
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 212,099
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 192,817
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 192,817
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 250,395
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 212,099
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 212,099
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 669,237
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 306,312
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 372,245
6 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m²
€ 666,827
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 66,683
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 104,443
5 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 267,534
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 184,783
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 133,633
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 152,647
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 203,262
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 249,029
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 281,192
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 392,758
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 624,970
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 205,163
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 398,971
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 459,629
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 276,934
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 243,753

