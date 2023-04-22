Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Nógrád
Balassagyarmati jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary
Balassagyarmat
3
31 property total found
2 room house
Bercel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 52,855
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 22,311
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 28,951
2 room house
Mohora, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 58,167
4 room house
Mohora, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 68,791
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 13,280
2 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 42,231
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
300 m²
€ 92,961
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 37,184
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 29,216
House
Tereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 39,840
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 34,528
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 63,479
3 room house
Magyarnandor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 67,729
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 61,062
2 room house
Becske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 51,792
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 183,797
4 room house
Szanda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
223 m²
€ 371,844
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 26,295
3 room house
Hont, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 34,263
4 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
€ 167,064
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 40,637
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 49,668
House
Bercel, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 9,827
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 31,075
2 room house
Galgaguta, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 50,464
House 2 bathrooms
Magyarnandor, Hungary
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 94,167
Not just a vacation home! Much more!5 has been completely renovated for a year, even a semi-…
House 2 bathrooms
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 bath
340 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 75,756
In Érsekvadkert quiet street, on 1177 M2 plots, I offer 3 level, family houses with a floor-…
House 4 bathrooms
Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
4 bath
410 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,265
In the heart of BIRTOK Eladó consisting of two real estates, Cserhát Zöld Cserhát in the Zö…
House
Patvarc, Hungary
570 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 315,262
INVESTORS, HUNTING COMPANIES ATTENTION! From Balassagyarmat 3 km a tourism one selling on P…
