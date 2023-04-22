Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Nógrád
  Balassagyarmati jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

2 room house in Bercel, Hungary
2 room house
Bercel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 52,855
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 22,311
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 28,951
2 room house in Mohora, Hungary
2 room house
Mohora, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 58,167
4 room house in Mohora, Hungary
4 room house
Mohora, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 68,791
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 13,280
2 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 42,231
3 room house in Tereny, Hungary
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m²
€ 92,961
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 37,184
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 29,216
House in Tereny, Hungary
House
Tereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 39,840
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,528
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 63,479
3 room house in Magyarnandor, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarnandor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 67,729
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 61,062
2 room house in Becske, Hungary
2 room house
Becske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 51,792
3 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 183,797
4 room house in Szanda, Hungary
4 room house
Szanda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 371,844
2 room house in Hont, Hungary
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 26,295
3 room house in Hont, Hungary
3 room house
Hont, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 34,263
4 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 167,064
2 room house in Hont, Hungary
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 40,637
3 room house in Tereny, Hungary
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 49,668
House in Bercel, Hungary
House
Bercel, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 9,827
2 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 31,075
2 room house in Galgaguta, Hungary
2 room house
Galgaguta, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 50,464
House 2 bathrooms in Magyarnandor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Magyarnandor, Hungary
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 94,167
Not just a vacation home! Much more!5 has been completely renovated for a year, even a semi-…
House 2 bathrooms in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 75,756
In Érsekvadkert quiet street, on 1177 M2 plots, I offer 3 level, family houses with a floor-…
House 4 bathrooms in Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
4 bath 410 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,265
In the heart of BIRTOK Eladó consisting of two real estates, Cserhát Zöld Cserhát in the Zö…
House in Patvarc, Hungary
House
Patvarc, Hungary
570 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,262
INVESTORS, HUNTING COMPANIES ATTENTION! From Balassagyarmat 3 km a tourism one selling on P…

