Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Balassagyarmati jaras

Residential properties for sale in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

Balassagyarmat
6
34 properties total found
2 room house in Bercel, Hungary
2 room house
Bercel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 52,855
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 22,311
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 28,951
2 room house in Mohora, Hungary
2 room house
Mohora, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 58,167
4 room house in Mohora, Hungary
4 room house
Mohora, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 68,791
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 13,280
2 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 42,231
2 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 68,791
3 room house in Tereny, Hungary
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m²
€ 92,961
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 37,184
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 29,216
House in Tereny, Hungary
House
Tereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 39,840
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,528
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 63,479
3 room house in Magyarnandor, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarnandor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 67,729
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 61,062
2 room house in Becske, Hungary
2 room house
Becske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 51,792
3 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 183,797
4 room house in Szanda, Hungary
4 room house
Szanda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 371,844
3 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 63,479
2 room house in Hont, Hungary
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 26,295
3 room house in Hont, Hungary
3 room house
Hont, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 34,263
3 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 60,557
4 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 167,064
2 room house in Hont, Hungary
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 40,637
3 room house in Tereny, Hungary
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 49,668
House in Bercel, Hungary
House
Bercel, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 9,827
2 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 31,075
2 room house in Galgaguta, Hungary
2 room house
Galgaguta, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 50,464
House 2 bathrooms in Magyarnandor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Magyarnandor, Hungary
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 94,167
Not just a vacation home! Much more!5 has been completely renovated for a year, even a semi-…

Properties features in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir