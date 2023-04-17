Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Balassagyarmati jaras
  6. Balassagyarmat
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Balassagyarmat, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room housein Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 185,314
4 room housein Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 168,443
2 room housein Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 31,332
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir