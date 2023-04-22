Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Baktaloranthazai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Baktaloranthazai jaras, Hungary

7 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
7 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 104,071
3 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 41,628
4 room house in Levelek, Hungary
4 room house
Levelek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 78,777
7 room house in Levelek, Hungary
7 room house
Levelek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 210,749
3 room house in Petnehaza, Hungary
3 room house
Petnehaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 64,550

