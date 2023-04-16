Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Bajai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

Baja
17 properties total found
4 room housein Davod, Hungary
4 room house
Davod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m²
€ 20,942
5 room housein Felsoszentivan, Hungary
5 room house
Felsoszentivan, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m²
€ 86,153
3 room housein Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 50,340
3 room housein Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m²
€ 156,401
3 room housein Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 206,768
3 room housein Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 124,326
9 room housein Vaskut, Hungary
9 room house
Vaskut, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 3 bath 712 m²
€ 92,515
4 room housein Baja, Hungary
4 room house
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 105,770
5 room housein Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m²
€ 119,024
4 room housein Szeremle, Hungary
4 room house
Szeremle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 42,149
3 room housein Suekoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Suekoesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 48,776
5 room housein Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 527,522
5 room housein Batmonostor, Hungary
5 room house
Batmonostor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 42,414
4 room housein Batmonostor, Hungary
4 room house
Batmonostor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 52,752
6 room housein Baja, Hungary
6 room house
Baja, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 221 m²
€ 158,787
5 room housein Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 278,341
4 room housein Baja, Hungary
4 room house
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 70,248

Properties features in Bajai jaras, Hungary

