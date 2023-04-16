Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

12 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 63,356
1 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 44,800
3 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 60,970
1 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,487
1 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 60,970
2 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 47,450
2 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 63,356
4 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 145,798
2 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 54,316
2 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 55,642
3 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 92,515
3 room apartmentin Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 111,336

