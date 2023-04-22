Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baja, Hungary

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 68,791
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 63,479
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 39,575
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 61,089
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,589
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 61,089
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 47,543
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 63,479
4 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 146,081
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 54,422
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 55,750
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 111,553
