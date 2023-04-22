Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baja, Hungary

23 properties total found
4 room house in Baja, Hungary
4 room house
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 342,627
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 68,791
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 63,479
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 61,089
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 39,575
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,589
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 50,438
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m²
€ 156,706
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 207,170
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 61,089
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 47,543
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 63,479
4 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 146,081
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 54,422
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 124,568
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 55,750
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 92,695
4 room house in Baja, Hungary
4 room house
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 105,975
5 room house in Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m²
€ 119,256
6 room house in Baja, Hungary
6 room house
Baja, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 221 m²
€ 159,096
5 room house in Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 278,883
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 111,553
4 room house in Baja, Hungary
4 room house
Baja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 70,385
