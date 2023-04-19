Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Bacsalmasi jaras
  6. Bacsalmas

Residential properties for sale in Bacsalmas, Hungary

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Bacsalmas, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bacsalmas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 16,162
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir