Houses for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€96,695
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€82,513
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€141,562
3 room house in Lakitelek, Hungary
3 room house
Lakitelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
€35,842
2 room house in Baja, Hungary
2 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€46,156
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€43,835
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
€70,265
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€141,820
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€82,487
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,046
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€296,532
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€249,860
6 room house in Orgovany, Hungary
6 room house
Orgovany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€60,596
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€175,083
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€122,480
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,520
6 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€399,673
House in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€42,520
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€141,820
2 room house in Felsoszentivan, Hungary
2 room house
Felsoszentivan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€23,181
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€200,868
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€114,358
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€137,952
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€73,488
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€71,941
7 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€489,922
7 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
7 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€409,987
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€100,305
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€96,695
4 room house in Harta, Hungary
4 room house
Harta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€97,727

