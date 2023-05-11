Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Aszodi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Aszodi jaras, Hungary

Tura
16
Aszod
5
61 property total found
2 room house in Galgaheviz, Hungary
2 room house
Galgaheviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
€ 86,010
5 room house in Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
€ 749,898
4 room house in Galgaheviz, Hungary
4 room house
Galgaheviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 111,517
4 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
4 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 85,741
3 room apartment in Galgamacsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Galgamacsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 88,429
5 room house in Domony, Hungary
5 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 161,242
1 room apartment in Bag, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€ 67,733
3 room house in Domony, Hungary
3 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€ 102,137
2 room house in Kartal, Hungary
2 room house
Kartal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 178,739
9 room house in Domony, Hungary
9 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 377 m²
€ 671,683
2 room house in Bag, Hungary
2 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 112,888
3 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
3 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 184,115
5 room house in Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 170,676
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 175,379
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€ 142,454
4 room house in Kartal, Hungary
4 room house
Kartal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
€ 201,586
2 room house in Bag, Hungary
2 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€ 80,365
4 room house in Domony, Hungary
4 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€ 74,990
3 room house in Bag, Hungary
3 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 107,244
3 room house in Bag, Hungary
3 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 87,354
5 room house in Bag, Hungary
5 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
€ 185,459
5 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
5 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 155,624
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 144,873
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 147,561
3 room house in Galgamacsa, Hungary
3 room house
Galgamacsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 120,924
3 room house in Galgamacsa, Hungary
3 room house
Galgamacsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 120,924
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 53,487
3 room house in Domony, Hungary
3 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€ 131,434
2 room house in Bag, Hungary
2 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 56,175
5 room house in Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 158,312

Properties features in Aszodi jaras, Hungary

