Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Ajkai jaras
  6. Ajka
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ajka, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 140,481
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 132,264
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 87,204
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 79,253
1 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,747
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 68,650
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 128,554
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 84,554
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 96,746
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 76,602
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 65,867
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 97,807
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 157,710
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 121,927
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 78,988
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,335
5 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
5 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 212,047
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 79,253
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 145,782
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 79,253
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 172,288
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 90,650
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 82,963
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 52,747
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 66,000
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 251,541
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir