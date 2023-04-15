Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Ajkai jaras
  6. Ajka

Residential properties for sale in Ajka, Hungary

48 properties total found
3 room housein Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 153,734
2 room housein Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 26,373
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 140,481
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 132,264
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 87,204
5 room housein Ajka, Hungary
5 room house
Ajka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 111,060
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 79,253
4 room housein Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 286,264
1 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 52,747
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 68,650
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 84,554
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 128,554
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 96,746
4 room housein Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 193,228
3 room housein Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 111,060
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 76,602
2 room housein Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,048
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 65,867
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 97,807
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 157,710
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 121,927
3 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 78,988
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,335
5 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
5 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 212,047
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 79,253
3 room housein Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,000
4 room housein Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 117,951
This large-scale family house is located on the high point of Ajka, on Kórházdomb, which can…
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 145,782
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 79,253
4 room housein Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m²
€ 177,324
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir