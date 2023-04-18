Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Dunaujvarosi jaras
  6. Adony

Residential properties for sale in Adony, Hungary

6 properties total found
4 room housein Adony, Hungary
4 room house
Adony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 155 m²
€ 266,456
2 room housein Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 47,935
2 room housein Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 62,932
3 room housein Adony, Hungary
3 room house
Adony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 111,135
2 room housein Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 79,000
5 room housein Adony, Hungary
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 250 m²
€ 160,409
