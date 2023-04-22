Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Komaromi jaras
  6. Acs
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Acs, Hungary

7 properties total found
5 room house in Acs, Hungary
5 room house
Acs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 168,357
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 97,220
2 room house in Acs, Hungary
2 room house
Acs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 23,449
2 room house in Acs, Hungary
2 room house
Acs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 44,526
4 room house in Acs, Hungary
4 room house
Acs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 68,476
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 81,649
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 49,796
