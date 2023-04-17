Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunhegyesi jaras
  6. Abadszalok

Residential properties for sale in Abadszalok, Hungary

8 properties total found
6 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 70,966
3 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 65,610
2 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
2 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 46,864
4 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 40,169
4 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 43,115
4 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 48,739
5 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
5 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 61,593
4 room housein Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 160 m²
€ 112,474
