Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Szekesfehervari jaras
  6. Aba
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Aba, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room house in Aba, Hungary
3 room house
Aba, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 62,434
4 room house in Aba, Hungary
4 room house
Aba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 149 m²
€ 48,885
4 room house in Aba, Hungary
4 room house
Aba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 92,721
3 room house in Aba, Hungary
3 room house
Aba, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 92,721
5 room house in Aba, Hungary
5 room house
Aba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 249,737
5 room house in Aba, Hungary
5 room house
Aba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m²
€ 185,708
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir