  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Szekesfehervari jaras
  6. Aba

Residential properties for sale in Aba, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room house in Aba, Hungary
3 room house
Aba, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 62,434
4 room house in Aba, Hungary
4 room house
Aba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 149 m²
€ 48,885
4 room house in Aba, Hungary
4 room house
Aba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 92,721
3 room house in Aba, Hungary
3 room house
Aba, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 92,721
5 room house in Aba, Hungary
5 room house
Aba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 249,737
5 room house in Aba, Hungary
5 room house
Aba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m²
€ 185,708
