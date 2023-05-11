Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Zakynthos Municipality
17
Zakynthos
9
4 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Maries, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000

Properties features in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir