Houses for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Zakynthos Municipality
11
Zakynthos
3
19 properties total found
House with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale separately standing house 200 sq.m on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the area of Varres in …
€300,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Gaitani, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Vineyards, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€945,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of …
€1,50M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first flo…
€420,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a cottage with an area of 120 sq.m, located on a seaside plot of 2085 sq.m, 14 m hi…
€450,000
9 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 550 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of …
€3,20M
3 room house with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 room house with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 480 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first flo…
€525,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 225 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first flo…
€945,000
3 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 square meters in West Peloponnese. The villa consists of 3 be…
€1,50M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agioi Pantes, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agioi Pantes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€525,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€3,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Maries, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Maries, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€200,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mouzaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,50M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kipseli, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kipseli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. There is air conditioning and awnings. Th…
€270,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€150,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€160,000

