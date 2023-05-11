Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

Zakynthos
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 175,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 312,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€ 145,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 335,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 160,000

Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go