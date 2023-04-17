Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Zagora - Mouresi Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

Zagora
2
6 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Zagora, Greece
4 room apartment
Zagora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Mouresi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mouresi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa Villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Zagora, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir