Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Zagkliveri

Residential properties for sale in Zagkliveri, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagkliveri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagkliveri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Realting.com
Go