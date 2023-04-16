Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Xanthi Municipality
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Xanthi, Greece

1 room Cottagein Paradisos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottagein Exochi, Greece
3 room cottage
Exochi, Greece
1 bath 172 m²
€ 1,000,000
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
Cottage 7 roomsin Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
3 room cottagein Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Kosmas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Zygos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Zygos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Xanthi. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…

Properties features in Xanthi, Greece

