Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Xanthi Regional Unit, Greece

Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
Chrysoupoli
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Xanthi. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room studio apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 57,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: For sale newly built studio 45sq.m. frontage to ground floor…
9 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
9 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 352 m² 4 Floor
€ 500,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: Apartment complex of 352 sq.m. for sale. 4 floors with eleva…
3 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 4 Floor
€ 140,000
Prefecture of Kavala, Chrysoupoli: 88 sq.m. apartment for sale. construction 2022 and comple…
1 room apartment in Paradisos, Greece
1 room apartment
Paradisos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 60,000
Apartment for sale in Paradeisos, Chrisoupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 60.000€ (Listing No Ν…
1 room apartment in Paradisos, Greece
1 room apartment
Paradisos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 70,000
Apartment for sale in Chrisoupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 70.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ449). Anoth…
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 3-893 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Martiou for €165.000. This 95 sq. …
3 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…

Properties features in Xanthi Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir