  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Xanthi Municipality
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

Xanthi
9
9 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Paradisos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
House in Paradisos, Greece
House
Paradisos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ448). Anothe…
3 room cottage in Exochi, Greece
3 room cottage
Exochi, Greece
1 bath 172 m²
€ 1,000,000
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
3 room house in Gkizela, Greece
3 room house
Gkizela, Greece
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 245 m² 2 Floor
€ 190,000
Xanthi, Lefki: Luxurious Detached House of 245 sq.m. in 12000sq.m. plot, with central heatin…
Cottage 7 rooms in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
5 room house in Paradisos, Greece
5 room house
Paradisos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 195,000
Detached home for sale in Paradeisos, Chrisoupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing…
3 room cottage in Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Kosmas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Zygos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Zygos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Xanthi. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Diomidia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

