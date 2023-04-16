Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Western Macedonia, Greece

10 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos amyntaiou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos amyntaiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the ground…

