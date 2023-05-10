Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
4
Municipality of West Achaea
3
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
3
Municipal Unit of Dymi
3
15 properties total found
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kato Achea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sosti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sosti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
Villa 4 room villa in platanites, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
platanites, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
Villa 6 room villa in Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000

