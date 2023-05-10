Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
21
Municipal Unit of Patras
15
Municipality of Pyrgos
14
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Egio
5
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
40 properties total found
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
3 room cottage in chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kato Achea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
2 room apartment in Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
3 room townhouse in Platani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sosti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sosti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse in platanites, Greece
Townhouse
platanites, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
3 room cottage in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 90,000
Villa 3 room villa in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
3 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 80,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000

