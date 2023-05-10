Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

3 room cottage in chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
3 room cottage in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000

